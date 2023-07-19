Lokesh Kanagaraj opens up about Suriya starrer Irumbu Kai Mayavi; drops major update on his dream project

Lokesh Kanagaraj, the young filmmaker established himself as one of the most sought-after talents of the South Indian film industry, with back-to-back blockbusters. The talented director recently wrapped up the shooting of his ambitious action film Leo, which features Tamil cinema's biggest crowd puller Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. Lokesh and his team are currently busy with the post-production activities of the film.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker recently interacted with the students at a famous college in Coimbatore. Interestingly, Lokesh Kanagaraj opened up about Irumbu Kai Mayavi, which will feature National award-winning actor Suriya in the titular role, while answering students' questions. The director also dropped a major update on the long-delayed project.

Lokesh Kanagaraj calls Irumbu Kai Mayavi his 'dream project'

The talented director, who successfully established a crime action thriller universe in the Tamil film industry with his successful outings Kaithi and Leo, however, considers Irumbu Kai Mayavi his dream project. Lokesh Kanagaraj, who opened up about the Suriya starrer, which is touted to be a science fiction superhero film, revealed that the scripting of the highly anticipated film was finished a decade back.

Yes, you read it right. According to Lokesh Kanagaraj, he is extremely passionate about this superhero subject, which was inspired by a famous comic series, and was always sure that he will make it into a film, someday. The director, who wrote the script, especially for Suriya, hopes the project will materialize very soon. Lokesh also revealed that he reworked the Irumbu Kai Mayavi script very often, making it more crisp and sharp.

Lokesh's upcoming projects

As reported earlier, Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently busy with a handful of promising projects in his kitty including Leo, Kaithi 2, the untitled Rajinikanth starrer, Vikram 2, and Irumbu Kai Mayavi. He is also expected to team up with Ajith Kumar for a film, which is expected to be a part of LCU. For the unversed, Lokesh had dropped a major hint on the same by revealing that he would like to bring back Ajith's character from Dheena, in one of his upcoming films.

However, Lokesh Kanagaraj is planning to quit film direction after finishing the 10th directorial venture of his career. However, the director's fans are hopeful that he will rethink his decision, as they believe that the Master director has the caliber to push all creative and commercial boundaries of Tamil cinema.

ALSO READ: Will Trisha’s fate in Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo be same as other LCU women? Lokesh Kanagaraj reveals