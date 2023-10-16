Lokesh Kanagaraj opens up about working with Anirudh Ravichander; says he only has to discuss BGMs with him

Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anirudh Ravichander are two names that have become fairly common in the last couple of years. The duo has worked on 2 films together so far, with their third collaboration, Leo, coming out on October 19.

In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, director Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed his working process with Anirudh Ravichander. He said that he does not have to discuss songs with the music composer, but rather just the background music or BGMs. He said that after the discussion Anirudh will take care of the entire BGM (background music).

Lokesh Kanagaraj reveals he focuses more on SFX

Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed in the interview that the BGM requirement would be dependent on the Original Soundtrack (OST) that he was listening to while writing the script. He said that he makes sure Anirudh listens to it before the music composition and that once that is done, the Petta composer can take care of the rest.

In an earlier interview, Anirudh also mentioned that Lokesh Kanagaraj, Nelson Dilipkumar, and Atlee were directors who gave him complete freedom when it came to music. Lokesh Kanagaraj also revealed that he focuses on sound effects in the meantime, as that requires more work from his end.

More about Leo

Leo marks the fifth directorial venture of Lokesh Kanagaraj and his second collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay after the 2021 action film Master. The film features an ensemble cast including Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Mathew Thomas, and many more.

The film is bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy under the banner of Seven Screen Studio. Renowned cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa cranks the camera, while the editing department is handled by Lokesh Kanagaraj’s frequent collaborator Philomin Raj.