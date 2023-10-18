Lokesh Kanagaraj opens up about working with Thalapathy Vijay; talks about trailer controversy

Leo marks the second collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and helmer Lokesh Kanagaraj, after the 2021 action film Master. With just hours left for the film’s release, the director was at a press meet, talking about the film, where he also addressed the controversy related to the trailer of the film, where the Bigil actor was seen using a swear word.

Lokesh Kanagaraj claims complete responsibility for trailer controversy

The official trailer of the film was released on 5th October, and quickly went viral. It also received immense backlash for a scene where Thalapathy Vijay’s character was seen using a curse word. The fans and audience members held that Thalapathy Vijay was one of the most popular faces in the state, with everyone from little kids to senior citizens watching him. So when someone of such influence uses unparliamentary language, it is likely to leave an impression on his viewers as well, especially on children who have a tendency to imitate their favorite stars.

In a recent press meet, the ace director clarified on the issue, and stated that he claimed full responsibility for the incident. He added that he had no malintentions by using that particular word, and that the sole reason for using the word was the character psyche, and the situation in that particular scene. Lokesh Kanagaraj also reiterated that it was not Thalapathy Vijay, rather the character who spoke it.

Lokesh Kanagaraj also added that the word has since been muted in the trailer, and in the film as well, as he understood the consequence it would have on the general public.

Lokesh Kanagaraj speaks about working with Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay is not a new face to controversies. In fact, the majority of his recent films have had their fair share of controversies as well. In the case of Leo, the audio launch of the event had to be canceled due to seating issues in the venue, and in fact, there were rumors surrounding the permission for the venue as a whole.

Additionally, the film has not been granted permissions to have 4 am and 7 am shows in Tamil Nadu. It is rumored that the reason for these issues were political in nature, however the production house, Seven Screen Studio has issued public statements denying the rumors.

Talking about such controversies being a part of working with Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj said that he was used to it, and similar issues were part of their 2021 film Master as well. He also added that it is close to impossible to leave everyone happy and that someone or the other will find a reason to get offended, irrespective of who the lead actor is.

More about Leo

Leo features an ensemble cast including Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mathew Thomas, and many more. The music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravhichander, while Manoj Paramahamsa handles the cinematography department. The film is all set to release on 19th October.

