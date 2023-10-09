Lokesh Kanagaraj REACTS to Vignesh Shivan’s apology tweet

Director Vignesh Shivan recently used X to issue an apology for accidentally liking a video related to the reported disagreement between Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj. He urged people to refrain from dwelling on his 'innocent mistake' and encouraged them to relish Leo duo's movies in cinemas.

The incident caught the attention of Vijay and Lokesh's ardent supporters, who observed that Vignesh Shivan had liked a post concerning the rift between the two. Vignesh has since provided an explanation regarding the inadvertent action.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s reaction

Lokesh Kanagaraj has responded to the apology tweet and took it X writing, ‘Chill bro’ after a lot of backlash from people were seen on X targeting Vignesh Shivan for accidentally liking a tweet that was spreading rumors about Lokesh and Thalapathy Vijay being in a fight.

In the wake of Vignesh's inadvertent 'like' on the tweet, he earlier took to X to express a heartfelt apology to the fans of Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay. In his message, he urged them to cease expending their energy on the matter and refrain from commenting further. He conveyed that, “Dear Vijay sir fans, Loki fans … sorry for the confusion without even seeing the msg, the context or the content of the video or the tweet, by just seeing Loki’s interview I liked the video! cos am a big fan of his works and his interviews and the way he speaks !. Am also eagerly awaiting the grand release of Thalapathy Vijay sir’s Leo .. by impulse, I just liked seeing Loki bro’s image in the interview, like the same way I saw a shot of Nayan in a video clip where she had performed brilliantly and it was one of my fav shots so instantly liked that tweet also …. My bad! I didn’t even see the video inside or read the tweet involved in both cases! Should have been careful! Sorry.”

About Leo

Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo is releasing in theatres on October 19. The film is expected to be a gangster flick with actors Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon and many more coming together for it.

The film is produced by Seven Screen Studio with Anirudh Ravichander handling the music while Manoj Paramahamsa has taken care of the cinematography.