Lokesh Kanagaraj reveals EXCITING details about Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar171; speaks on possibility of Leo 2

Lokesh Kanagaraj is definitely one of the most prominent directors in the country right now. Having directed only five films so far, this talented filmmaker has received immense praise from both critics and audiences for his engaging and heartfelt storytelling.

The filmmaker is currently on a break from social media to focus on his upcoming film with Rajinikanth, tentatively titled Thalaivar171. In the latest update, Lokesh Kanagaraj opened up about his plans with Thalaivar171 in a recent college event.

Lokesh Kanagaraj reveals Rajinikanth starrer will be action packed

Talking at the college event, Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed that he plans to make an action-packed film, similar to what is expected of a Rajinikanth project. He had also mentioned earlier that the film would show the Petta actor in a negative shade. However, he added that Thalaivar171 will not have any references or connections to cannabis or drugs.

The revelation is surprising considering all of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s films so far have had some connection to drug abuse and usually focus on how it is important to create a drug-free society. Nonetheless, it will be exciting to see what Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth have in store for the fans. It is understood that the film will go on floors in April 2024.

Lokesh Kanagaraj opens up about possibility of Leo 2 with Thalapathy Vijay

The fans at the college event were given an opportunity to interact with the filmmaker and ask him questions as well. One curious fan questioned Lokesh about his plans for Leo 2, considering the Thalapathy Vijay starrer was a blockbuster hit, and had several questions that remained unanswered.

Addressing the question, the Vikram helmer revealed that he hasn’t thought about a Leo 2 yet, but said that he was open to the possibility. He further stated that he had to prioritize his current commitments including Thalaivar171, Kaithi 2, and others in line as well. Additionally, Lokesh Kanagaraj also mentioned that it is always a pleasure to work with Thalapathy Vijay.

More about Thalaivar171

Thalaivar171 marks the sixth directorial venture of Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film will be bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, and the music for the film will be composed by Anbariv masters. Additionally, it is rumored that Raghava Lawrence, and Sivakarthikeyan are in talks to play a prominent role in the film. However, official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

On the workfront

Rajinikanth is currently working with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel on his upcoming film titled Vettaiyan. The film features an ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, Ritika Singh. Manju Warrier and more in prominent roles, and is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Anirudh Ravichander acts as the film’s music composer.

As for Thalapathy Vijay, he will next be seen in Venkat Prabhu’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalapathy68. The film features an ensemble cast including Prabhu Deva, Yogi Babu, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mic Mohan, Jayaram, and several others. The film, bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, has its music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. It was recently revealed that Thalapathy68 will be a Vijay film, with a touch of Venkat Prabhu, which has gotten fans excited about what the actor and director duo will offer.

