Lokesh Kanagaraj REVEALS his big dream; Wishes to cast Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Suriya, Karthi in final LCU film

Lokesh Kanagaraj is unarguably one of the finest filmmakers in the Tamil film industry. The young talent, who emerged as one of the most sought-after talents of the South Indian film industry with back-to-back blockbusters, is currently gearing up to announce his next outing soon. Lokesh Kanagaraj is teaming up with Thalapathy Vijay once again for the upcoming gangster drama, which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 67 . Now, in a recent interaction with Behindwoods TV, Lokesh Kanagaraj opened up about his career plans and most importantly, his big dream.

The filmmaker opened up about his dream project - the final LCU film - in his recent interview with Behindwoods TV. According to the filmmaker, he wishes to bring together all leading stars of the LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) films so far - including Kamal Haasan , Thalapathy Vijay, Suriya , and Karthi , in the final installment of the franchise. But, he also added that the project will not happen anytime soon, as more installments are being planned in his crime cinema universe. He also hinted that more celebrated stars of South Indian cinema will join his cinematic universe, in the upcoming installments of the film.

For the unversed, Lokesh established his crime thriller universe with his blockbuster outings Kaithi and Vikram. The upcoming Thalapathy Vijay starrer is also a part of the same universe. Karthi, who played the central character Dilli in Kaithi, made a voice appearance in the end credits of Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram, thus successfully establishing Lokesh Cinematic Universe. Suriya joined the universe by making a cameo appearance in Vikram as the main antagonist Rolex. Thalapathy Vijay, on the other hand, is joining LCU with Thalapathy 67.

Lokesh Kanagaraj about Chiyaan Vikram's role in Thalapathy 67

In his interview with Behindwood TV, Lokesh Kanagaraj also reacted to the rumours which suggest that Chiyaan Vikram is a part of the Thalapathy 67 star cast. Interestingly, the filmmaker did not deny the reports and stated that he is well aware of all the ongoing rumours. However, he did not confirm it either and added that the audience will get to know about the star cast through official updates at the right time. Lokesh Kanagaraj also added that Thalapathy 67 will be a complete surprise package for the audiences.