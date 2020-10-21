Lokesh Kanagaraj to rope in THESE two crew members from Master for his next film with Kamal Haasan?

The film was announced a couple of months back by the makers, and it is reported it will be a hardcore political drama.

It has been a while since Lokesh Kanagaraj announced that his next directorial venture will have Kamal Haasan as the lead actor. While the makers of the film have not yet announced the complete list of cast and crew, it is being reported that the director has roped in two crew members from his upcoming film Master. According to The Times Of India, Sathyan Sooryan and Philomin Raj will be taking care of cinematography and editing respectively.

However, the makers have not yet made the announcement officially. Media reports suggest that the film will be a hard-hitting political thriller. Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Master. Starring Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor and Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, Master is one of the most awaited films of Kollywood. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan is currently busy with the works of his upcoming film Indian 2 directed by Shankar.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has only directed 3 films so far, emerged to be one of the critically acclaimed directors of Kollywood as all his films were lauded by fans and critics alike. Starting from his debut film Maanagaram to his latest directorial venture Kaithi, the filmmaker’s creations have been gaining massive attention from Kollywood movie buffs. His previous film Kaithi turned out to be a huge hit even though it had locked horns with Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil.

