Lokesh Kanagaraj says he wants THIS actor to be part of LCU

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay, is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films this year. The makers of the film are currently busy with the promotions, as the release date gets closer.

The makers have released posters, promo videos, trailers, and songs for promotional purposes. Additionally, they have also attended multiple interviews. In one such interview with Sun Music, helmer Lokesh Kanagaraj was asked about his bucket list of actors to work with, especially in the LCU. The Kaithi director revealed that he hopes to work with Ajith Kumar sometime in the future. A rough translation of what he said would be:

“See, I want to work with every actor, I mean, I grew up watching these actors… Right now, I’m so much excited to direct Rajini sir next. Similarly, I want to work with Ajith sir as well, if I get the opportunity to do so, I’ll be looking forward to it.”

More about Leo

Leo marks the second collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj after the 2021 action film Master. The film features an ensemble cast including Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Priya Anand, Mathew Thomas, Mansoor Ali Khan, and many more. The music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while Manoj Paramahamsa handles the cinematography department. The editing for the film is done by Lokesh’s long-time collaborator Philomin Raj. SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy have bankrolled the film under the banner Seven Screen Studio. The film is all set to hit the big screen on October 19th.

On the professional front

Lokesh Kanagaraj is next set to direct Rajinikanth in a film that is temporarily titled Thalaivar 171. The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and has Anirudh Ravichander as the music composer. Additionally, stunt duo Anbariv have been roped in for action direction in the film.

As for Ajith Kumar, he will next be seen in Magizh Thirumeni’s VidaaMuyarchi. The film features Arun Vijay, Arjun Das, and Trisha, in prominent roles as well. The film is expected to be released in the latter half of next year.

