Lokesh Kanagaraj shares big updates on Rajinikanth’s Coolie release date and Karthi’s Kaithi 2

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently involved in the shoot of his movie Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. As the director was recently roped in for an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Loki revealed that the movie is likely to be released in theaters in the Summer of 2025.

In the same interview, the director also talked about his plans for the Lokesh Cinematic Universe and said that the Karthi starrer Kaithi 2 would be his next film as a director, for which production is likely to begin in August 2025.

Speaking more about his cinematic universe, the director disclosed his plans of directing 3 more movies and ending the same. Lokesh revealed that he has plans to make a standalone film with Suriya’s Rolex in the lead role and end the universe with Vikram 3. The director also revealed that if not for Thalapathy Vijay’s retirement, he would have made Leo 2 as well.

Interestingly, in a recent media interaction after a movie screening, the director was asked about whether he’d make a sequel to Leo. The director had replied that if Vijay agreed to do the same, he would definitely do it.

Moving ahead, Lokesh Kanagaraj also divulged information about collaborating with Aamir Khan for a movie. The director revealed that there are chances but it is unclear whether it would happen due to his own commitments. Loki also added that if everything goes well, he would surely work with the actor and also stated being a fan of him. Additionally, the director did not confirm nor deny whether Aamir would play a cameo role in Coolie.

Advertisement

Lokesh is currently involved in the works of his film Coolie starring Rajinikanth. The movie features the first collaboration of the director with the actor and is expected to be a high-octane action thriller.

Other than Rajinikanth, the film also has stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in key roles. Moreover, the ensemble cast of actors also includes Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Soubin Shahir, who will play prominent supporting roles in the movie.

ALSO READ: Thandel release date: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer action drama to hit big screens on February 7, 2025; new romantic poster out