Lokesh Kanagaraj shares a PHOTO as he casts vote in Chennai after recovering from COVID 19

Lokesh Kanagaraj took to his Twitter space and shared his photo after casting his vote during the Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu.

A few weeks back, Lokesh Kanagaraj shared on his Twitter space that he tested positive for COVID 19 and that he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai. Now, he has shared a photo on his Twitter space while revealing that he has cast his vote and urged everyone to do the same. He also revealed that he has recovered from COVID 19 and that he tested negative. Lokesh Kanagaraj also thanked all those who wished him a speedy recovery.

The Maanagaram director wrote, “Recovered from covid, tested negative! Thank you for all your wishes and prayers. Please vote”. Fans took to the comments section and expressed how elated they are to know about his recovery. Before this, when he tested positive, Lokesh wrote, “Hello Everyone, writing this to inform all my friends, family and well wishers that I have tested positive for COVID 19 and have been admitted in a private hospital where I am being taken good care of. Will be back soon and stronger. Until then, Lokesh Kanagaraj.”

On the work front, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next directorial venture will have Kamal Haasan as the lead actor. Titled Vikram, it was announced recently that an update about the film is on the cards. The makers released a video glimpse of the film while announcing it. It is expected that it will be a gangster flick. His last directorial outing was Master with Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role and Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist.

