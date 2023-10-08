Lokesh Kanagaraj spills beans about his future plans for LCU; ‘I just need to build it very strong…’

Lokesh Kanagaraj established himself as one of the most sought-after talents of South cinema, with back-to-back acclaimed movies that also emerged as major commercial successes. The young filmmaker established an action drama universe in Tamil cinema with the much-loved actioner Kaithi, and it was further established with his blockbuster outing Vikram.

In his recent chat with Galatta Plus, Lokesh Kanagaraj opened up about successfully establishing an action drama universe in Tamil cinema and revealed that he is set to expand it with more sequels and spin-offs. The Leo director also revealed if there are any chances for the other established directors to join his universe, in the interview.

Lokesh Kanagaraj says he wants to 'build' LCU very strong

Interestingly, Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed that he wants to build the foundation of LCU very strong before handing over the universe to other filmmakers, in his interview with Film Companion. According to the director, the world-building of his action drama universe is still in its budding stage, and it needs to be expanded further with more detailing and strong characterizations. Lokesh also admitted that he has no plans to collaborate with other established filmmakers of the industry for LCU movies, so far.

According to the director, he wishes to continue as the sole maker of LCU for now, as this universe and its characters are completely his ideas. Lokesh Kanagaraj stated that things might change in future and he might welcome other filmmakers to the universe, once the Lokesh Cinematic Universe is completely established.

