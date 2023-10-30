Lokesh Kanagaraj spills Thalapathy Vijay and Fahadh Faasil’s characters from LCU are related; Here’s how

Leo, the latest film of Thalapathy Vijay has been a box office success. The film, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has broken all pre-existing box office records in the Tamil film industry and is set to emerge as one of the highest-grossing films in Kollywood.

Despite the box office accolades, the film has been receiving mixed reviews from fans, owing to an underwhelming second half and a bizarre flashback story. But as in the case of any Lokesh Kanagaraj movie, fans were quick to come up with theories that would justify the helmer’s choices. In a recent interview with the Cineulagam YouTube Channel, Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed that a few of the fan theories about Thalapathy Vijay and Fahadh Faasil’s characters being connected were indeed correct, and were something he had thought of quite a while back.

Thalapthy Vijay’s Parhtiban and Fahadh Faasil’s Amar share a history

Orphanages have been a recurring topic in all LCU films so far, and seem to hold significant importance in the overall storyline. In the 2019 film Kaithi, Dilli’s daughter was in an orphanage, until she was reunited with her father at the end of the film. In Vikram, Fahadh Faasil’s character Amar grew up in an orphanage, and that is where he met his wife Gayathri,

When it came to the latest addition Leo, Thalapathy Vijay’s character Parthiban was said to have grown up in an orphanage. Coincidentally, the name of the orphanage that Parthiban takes is Sathyamangalam Orphanage, the same orphanage that Amar takes in Vikram, meaning that the two stories are related in some manner. However, a point that has to be taken into consideration is that Parthiban was Leo Das’s alter ego with even the back stories and histories made up. So the exact connection that the two characters have is something that is yet to be seen.

In the same interview, the Maanagaram helmer mentioned that the entire LCU would be about protecting kids against drugs and that the Sathyamangalam Orphanage would play a major role.

More about Leo

Leo marks the second collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj after the 2021 film Master. The film features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Mathew Thomas, George Maryan, and many more.

The film is officially the third installment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe or LCU. The music for the film was composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography department was handled by Manoj Paramahamsa. The film was bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio, while the editing was done by Lokesh Kanagaraj’s frequent collaborator Philomin Raj.

