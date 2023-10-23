Lokesh Kanagaraj talks about Leo’s mixed reviews; shares tentative filming dates of Thalaivar171

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s latest film, Leo, which featured Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, released on October 19th. The film, which features an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mathew Thomas, and many more, received mixed reviews from the audience, despite being received well.

Talking about the audience reaction, helmer Lokesh Kanagaraj said in a recent interview that he is happy that the film is received well. He also added that he did not have the opportunity to go through the feedback as he was out of network coverage area. But, he reassured that he would go through the feedback, and keep that in mind while making his next film.

Lokesh Kanagaraj reveals Thalaivar171 filming dates

Lokesh Kanagaraj also revealed that his next project, Thalaivar171, which features Rajinikanth in the lead role, will go on floors by March or April next year. The film has Anirudh as its music composer, and stunt duo Anbariv have been roped in for the action sequences.

More about Leo

Leo marks the second collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj after the 2021 action film Master. The action thriller film is officially a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, or the LCU for short, enhancing the curiosity that fans already had regarding the LCU. The film, although well received by the audience, received criticisms for the second half of the film, with fans also complaining about the flashback scene in the film. The general consensus among fans was that the antagonist characters could have been established in a better way.

Leo was bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy under the banner of Seven Screen Studio. The music for the film was composed by Anirudh Ravichander while the cinematography department was handled by Manoj Paramahamsa.

The LCU right now features three films, Kaithi, Vikram and Leo, with Karthi, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil. Fans are undoubtedly excited to see who else is likely to join this star-studded cast.

