Lokesh Kanagaraj tests positive for COVID 19; Says he is admitted to a private hospital for treatment

Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to his Twitter space and announced that he has tested positive for COVID 19 and that he would come back stronger and sooner.

It is well known that the nation is witnessing a sudden rise in the positive COVID 19 cases. While states are slowly starting to increase the lockdown impositions and restricting transport across borders, several celebrities have been informing about their positive COVID 19 results. Last week, R Madhavan announced that he has tested positive right after his former co star from 3 Idiots, Amir Khan. Now, sensational Kollywood director Lokesh Kanagaraj has tested positive.

Taking to his Twitter space, he announced the news and stated that he is admitted to a private hospital where he is receiving treatment. He added that he is being taken good care at the hospital. The Maanagaram director wrote, “Hello Everyone, writing this to inform all my friends, family and well wishers that I have tested positive for COVID 19 and have been admitted in a private hospital where I am being taken good care of. Will be back soon and stronger. Until then, Lokesh Kanagaarj.”

See the post here:

As soon as his Tweet came out, fans and followers of him took to the comments section and wished him a speedy recovery. A couple of weeks back, he made the headlines when he celebrated his birthday with the ace Kollywood directors Shankar, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Mani Ratnam. He shared photos from the celebration and thanked them. On the work front, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next directorial venture will have Kamal Haasan as the lead actor. Titled Vikram, it was announced recently that an update about the film is on the cards.

Credits :Twitter

