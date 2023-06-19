Lokesh Kanagaraj to quit films soon? Leo director makes shocking revelation

Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is currently working with Thalapathy Vijay on Leo, made a shocking revelation. The director said he will quit his career after doing ten films. He also stated that he began working as a director to try his hands at cinema. His statement is currently going viral on social media.

In a special interview on SS Music, Lokesh Kangaraj reportedly said he will quit films after doing 10 projects. The director quoted saying, " I have no plans to do a lot of films in my career. I just came out to try cinema. LCU Concept only with the help of Producers so I like to be faith to them and all actor fans. I will do 10 films & quit!! "

About Lokesh Kanagaraj's career

Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the most popular and acclaimed filmmakers in the South film industry. He made his directorial debut in 2017 and in just six years, he paved a niche for himself in the top league and has worked with top actors including Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Kamal Haasan, etc. He made his directorial feature debut with the hyperlink film, Maanagaram but earned recognition with rave reviews with his next, Kaithi with Karthi. And after that, rest is history.

His next after Kaithi was the action-drama, Master, starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, which became highest grossing films in 2021. He then directed Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, which became a massive hit. He also created the Lokesh Cinematic Universe franchise with his films Kaithi (2019) and Vikram (2022).

About Leo

Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently working with Thalapathy Vijay on his next titled Leo. The film is said to be a gangster drama, and belongs to LCU aka Lokesh Cinematic Universe, the action-crime thriller universe established by director Lokesh Kanagaraj. It marks the actor-director duo's second onscreen collaboration after the massive success of Master.

Trisha Krishnan will appear as the female lead in the project. Sanjay Dutt, the popular Bollywood star will make his Tamil cinema debut with the project, as the lead antagonist. The project features a stellar star cast including actor-director Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Arjun Das, and others. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the songs and original scores for the project.

