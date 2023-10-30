Lokesh Kanagaraj to take 6-months break from social media post Leo; discusses plans

Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the most wanted directors at present, not just in the Tamil film industry, but all over the country. The director’s latest film, Leo, which features Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role is a blockbuster hit, and has broken almost all of the box office records in the Tamil film industry.

In fact, the film is all set to emerge as one of the highest grossing Tamil films of all time. Undoubtedly, the helmer is basking in the success of his latest film. However, in the latest update, it is being reported that Lokesh Kanagaraj is set to take six months off from social media to focus on his upcoming film with Rajinikanth, tentatively titled Thalaivar171. It is speculated that the time will be spent on the pre-production works of the upcoming works, including script works. The director had mentioned earlier that the film is likely to go on floors in March or April of 2024.

About Leo

Leo marks the second collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj, after Master. The film also features an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun Sarja, Mathew Thomas, Mysskin, and many more.

Leo is also the third installment in the coveted Lokesh Cinematic Universe or the LCU, which already includes the 2019 film Kaithi featuring Karthi in the lead, and the 2022 film Vikram, with Kamal Haasan in the lead role. The Universe also features other prominent names like Fahadh Faasil, who is essaying the role of Amar, the head of the black squad, and Suriya, who plays the role of Rolex, the antagonist.

Leo has been bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy under the banner of Seven Screen Studio, and the music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Veteran cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa cranks the camera, while Philomin Raj takes care of the editing department.

Leo success event

It was recently reported that the success event for Leo would take place on November 1st, in Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. It is also understood that the makers of the film have requested for extra security for the duration of the event.

ALSO READ: Lokesh Kanagaraj spills Thalapathy Vijay and Fahadh Faasil’s characters from LCU are related; Here’s how