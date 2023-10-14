Lokesh Kanagaraj unveils Rajinikanth's reaction to Thalaivar171; eyes collaboration with Malayalam industry writers

In just a short span of time, Lokesh Kanagaraj has established himself as one of the most talented and sought-after directors in the Kollywood industry, providing the audience with back-to-back blockbusters that received critical acclaim as well. The director has arguably brought in a new way of storytelling into the action-thriller genre.

While his upcoming film, Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay is all set to hit the theaters on 19th October, the director has already announced his next project with Rajinikanth, tentatively titled Thalaivar171.

Rajinikanth hugged Lokesh Kanagaraj after Thalaivar171’s narration

The film has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced on September 11th. In a recent interview, Lokesh Kanagaraj opened up about Thalaivar’s reaction to the story of Thalaivar171. It is reported that Rajinikanth hugged the Kaithi director, and said “Kalakita kanna”, which roughly translates to ‘you nailed it, dear’.

In the same interview, Lokesh Kanagaraj also revealed that he plans to collaborate with writers from the Malayalam film industry for additional help with the screenplay or dialogues for the project.

About Thalaivar 171

As per reports, Thalaivar 171 is set to be a standalone film, and will not have anything to do with the coveted Lokesh Cinematic Universe. The film is expected to be a sleek action thriller, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the original score for the film. The stunt director duo Anbariv have been roped in for the action choreography as well.

On the professional front

After wrapping up Thalaivar171, Lokesh is all set to begin the filming of his much awaited film Kaithi 2, starring Karthi in the lead. Later, he would reunite with Kamal Haasan for Vikram 2 as well. Additionally, he had mentioned that he would be doing a standalone film for Rolex’s character from the 2022 film Vikram, played by Suriya.

As for Rajinikanth, he will next be seen in a cameo role in the upcoming film Lal Salaam, helmed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. He is also filming for Thalaivar 170, helmed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame. The film features an ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan and Ritika Singh, among others.

