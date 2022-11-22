Lokesh Kanagaraj wants to direct Ajith Kumar; Wishes to remake THIS blockbuster film of Thunivu star

Lokesh Kanagaraj is unarguably one of the most sought-after filmmakers in the South Indian film industry. The 4-films-old director raised to stardom with back-to-back box office successes and critical acclaim. Lokesh Kanagaraj successfully established a new cinematic universe in Tamil cinema, with his blockbuster films Kaithi and Vikram. The audiences have fondly named this universe LCU aka Lokesh Cinematic Universe. Recently, when speaking about his future projects, Lokesh Kanagaraj expressed his desire to direct the stylish star, Ajith Kumar .

At a recent event, the young filmmaker revealed that he is eagerly waiting for an opportunity to work with Ajith Kumar, one of the biggest stars in the Tamil film industry. Lokesh Kanagaraj is hopeful that his association with the Thunivu actor will happen soon. Well, the audiences are now sure that the talented director is definitely planning to collaborate with Ajith for one of his upcoming films. Film fanatics are now hoping that the Valimai star will soon join LCU, along with renowned stars like Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, Suriya, and Karthi.

Lokesh Kanagaraj to remake Ajith Kumar's Dheena?

While interacting with the audience at the event, Lokesh Kanagaraj expressed his love for Ajith Kumar's 2001-released blockbuster Dheena. Interestingly, the Vikram director also revealed that he will pick Dheena if he ever gets a chance to remake one of Ajith's films. This revelation of Lokesh has left Tamil cinema lovers totally excited, as they are confident about Lokesh's skills in creating spin-offs and even sequels. For the uninitiated, his latest outing Vikram is a spin-off to Kamal Haasan's 1986-released film of the same name. It will be an excellent move, if the director similarly creates a spin-off for Ajith's Dheena, and adds it to LCU.

The director's upcoming projects

Lokesh Kanagaraj is set to kickstart his fifth directorial venture, which features Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, this December. The movie, which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 67, is touted to be a gangster drama and will be a part of LCU. His other upcoming projects include Kaithi 2 and Vikram 2, which will feature Karthi and Kamal Haasan respectively, in the lead roles.

