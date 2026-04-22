Lokesh Kanagaraj’s co-writer Rathna Kumar gives update on Allu Arjun’s AA23: ‘Work will begin from May 2nd week’

Allu Arjun is currently working on the film Raaka, directed by Atlee. Following this, the actor will collaborate with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for the tentatively titled AA23 (LK07), with the film’s co-writer Rathna Kumar sharing details about the project.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s co-writer Rathna Kumar about Allu Arjun’s AA23

Speaking with Galatta Plus, Rathna Kumar said, “I think it’s a proper pan-Indian film, not because of the stars, the central character, or the setting, but because the story has a very international appeal.”

The filmmaker added, “When Allu Arjun sir is doing the film, we can get whatever we need to shape it the way we want. It was very exciting to interact with him. The work is progressing at a brisk pace. We already spent three weeks in discussions with him, and work will begin in the second week of May.”

More about AA23

AA23 is an upcoming action film starring Allu Arjun in the lead role. In the teaser, the actor is seen wearing the iconic silver kada often featured in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s films, hinting at a stylish, Western-inspired tone.

The film will have Anirudh Ravichander composing the songs and background score, marking his first collaboration with Allu Arjun. Additionally, the “23 Theme,” penned by Heisenberg, has gone viral on Instagram Reels.

Apart from Lokesh’s earlier films like Leo and Vikram, writers Rathna Kumar and Chandhru Anbazhagan (Maanagaram) are co-writing the screenplay. The film will also mark Lokesh Kanagaraj’s debut in Telugu cinema.

Allu Arjun’s work front

After the massive success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun will headline Raaka . Directed by Atlee, the magnum opus is expected to feature extensive CGI and VFX, making it a technically ambitious project.

In the first look, Arjun appears in a beast-like avatar, resembling a werewolf. While more details are yet to be revealed, he is expected to play a quadruple role, exploring the concept of parallel universes.

Deepika Padukone has been confirmed as the co-lead, while Rashmika Mandanna is expected to appear as an antagonist. Additionally, Sai Abhyankkar is composing the film’s music and background score.

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