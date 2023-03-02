Lokesh Kangaraj grateful for Mysskin's opportunity in Thalapathy Vijay's Leo

The upcoming pan-Indian film Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Thalapathy Vijay needs no introduction. It's the most talked about, awaited, and anticipated movie in Kollywood. The film features a start-studded cast and filmmaker turned actor Mysskin is one among them. He is playing a crucial role and recently wrapped up his shoot. Now, the director shared a special pic with Mysskin as he thanked him for the opportunity.

As Mysskin wrapped his shoot in Leo, Lokesh Kanagaraj penned a thankful note with a special pic from sets. He took to Twitter and wrote, My Dear @DirectorMysskin sir, "A million thanks won’t suffice to express how grateful and fortunate I feel to have had the opportunity to work with you." The director said that he and the entire team had a blast working with him on the sets. He ended the note by saying he can't thank him enough.

Mysskin wraps up Leo shoot

A few days ago, Mysskin also took to social media to reveal that it was a wrap for him in Leo. He penned a note and thanked Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vijay and team. "I am returning to Chennai from Kashmir today. The entire team of 500 people worked in -12 degrees celsius to wrap up my portions." He also mentioned that he was taken back by the hard work of Stunt masters Anbariv brilliantly choreographed an action sequence.



Thalapathy Vijay clicked at the airport

The team of Leo is currently shooting in Kashmir. But reportedly it is said that Vijay took a short break from the schedule and will return soon. Yesterday, he was clicked at the Chennai airport and several videos went viral on social media.

About Leo

Leo is reportedly said to be based on Lokesh Kanagaraj's Cinematic Universe. The director previously worked with Vijay on the blockbuster film Master. Trisha Krishnan is the female lead of the film. She is pairing up with Vijay after 14 long years. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who is already impressed with his antagonist in KGF, is returning as villain again in Leo. This will mark his debut in the Tamil film industry.

The film features a stellar star cast including Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mathew Thomas, Sandy Master, and others in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander composes the music for the project.