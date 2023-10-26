Lokiverse 2.0: Makers release official theme video from Lokesh Kanagaraj, Thalapathy Vijay film

Thalapathy Vijay’s latest film, Leo, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, hit the silver screens on October 19th and has been a roaring success. The film has been receiving positive reviews, especially for the performances and the music featured in the film.

The music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who garnered praise from fans and critics alike for his composition. In the latest update, the makers released the official theme video for Lokiverse 2.0. The song was played during the end credits of the film. Although it is known by now that Leo is the third installment in the coveted Lokesh Cinematic Universe or LCU, the release of Lokiverse 2.0 marks the official confirmation from the makers.

Lokiverse 2.0 is a mashup of the main themes from all three films under the LCU, which are Kaithi, starring Karthi and Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, apart from the Thalapathy Vijay starrer. The song also has references to the four major characters in the universe so far: Dilli, Vikram, Leo Das, and Rolex, the antagonist played by Suriya.

Check out the video below:

More about Leo

Leo marks the second collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj after the 2021 film Master. The film features an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Mathew Thomas, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Priya Anand, and many more.

The film is bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy under the banner of Seven Screen Studio, and Manoj Paramahamsa handles the cinematography department. The film’s editing is done by Lokesh Kanagaraj’s frequent collaborator, Philomin Raj. The action sequences in the film were directed by stunt duo Anbariv.

Lokesh Kanagaraj on the work front

After Leo, Lokesh Kanagaraj will next be working with Rajinikanth on a project that is tentatively titled Thalaivar171. The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and features Anirudh as the music director. Additionally, Anbariv masters have been roped in for the action direction as well.

Apart from that, Lokesh Kanagaraj has also mentioned that his future lineup would include Kaithi 2, Vikram 2, and Rolex, which would be a standalone film of Suriya’s character from Vikram, as well as a film with Prabhas. He has also opened up about his desire to work with Ajith Kumar.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay watches Leo at a special screening; Actor is impressed with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s movie: Report