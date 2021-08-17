LOL Enga Siri Paappom Trailer OUT: Here's everything you need to about the Tamil comedy reality show

The upcoming comedy-reality show LOL Enga Siri Paappom kickstarts from 27th August and the makers have released the trailer to build up the much-needed excitement among the viewers. The series will feature 10 celebrated Tamil comedians and entertainers under one roof and the first trailer gives us a sneak-peek about the same.

It is the Tamil version of the much-loved international comedy format LOL. In the 6-episode unscripted series- celebrity contestants Maya S Krishnan, Abhisek Kumar, Premgi, Harathi Ganesh, RJ Vignesh, Sathish, Pugazh, Powerstar Srinivasan, Baggy (Bhargav Ramakrishnan), and Syama Harini engage will be seen in a battle of wits. However, the twist is the contestants have to face the biggest challenge of being the last one laughing. Yes, your read that right!

Check out the trailer below:

They have to make the audience laugh out loud but with their poker face. The show is hosted by the Padma Shri awardee and legendary comedian Late Vivekh and renowned actor Shiva. This was Vivek's last work before he passed away due to a major heart attack. You can binge-watch the six-episode series starting 27th August 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

