LOL Salaam Review: A survival comedy where nothing lands

Title: LOL Salaam

Cast: Kivish Kautilya, Srinivas Reddy, Pavan Kumar and others

Director: Naani Bandreddi

Rating: 2/5

It's no mean task to lace comedy with a tragic situation. The 2012 Tamil-language black comedy 'Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom' did that effectively. The film was about a groom-to-be losing his memory due to an injury. His male friends have a nightmare dealing with the situation, where the problem is made massive by the fact that the victim's wedding day is fast approaching. In 'LOL Salaam', the Telugu-language web series under review (streaming on ZEE5), there is a similar challenge. A group of friends wades into a thick jungle to forget their problems. When one of them accidentally steps on a landmine, they realize that they have to defuse it or face extinction.

Writer-director Naani Bandreddi adds a political angle to this fairly exciting premise. Harshavardhan (of the TV serial 'Amrutham' fame) plays an evil-minded politician who is at loggerheads with pro-tribal Maoists in the jungle. The lead actors (played by Kivish Kautilya and others) unwittingly walk into this situation and make unlikely allies over the span of a night. On paper, this is a fine idea.

But the six-episode 'LOL Salaam' is an unwatchable mess for the most part. It's because the friends overdo their dumbness even when one or a couple of them will be blown up if they don't cut to chase. Far from using their presence of mind and resources, they tend to meander along. There is no believability in the script.

The police indifference that the friends face could have made for a rousing commentary. But when those for whom the stakes are high don't appear tensed, there is only so much that the apathy of the system can evoke in the viewer. When Reddy's leg is on the landmine, Khan (Srinivas Reddy) asks him to breathe in and breathe out. This is a stock comedy scene in the universe of Telugu entertainment.

The series is flattened by the YouTube tropes it so blindly borrows. There is the dumb interviewee trope, there is the 'My parents are forcing me to get married' trope, there is the routine 'Silly-boyfriend-irritates-girlfriend' trope... The element of a city-bred guy ending up insulting a local tradition is clearly a borrowed one.

There is a feud among Naxals in the forest and this element could have perked up the plot if only it was milked thoroughly. The one female Maoist, with whom a guy flirts, becomes a prop. There are two other female characters who too contribute to making the semi-survival drama look like a forest tourism showreel.

The viewer doesn't connect with the immediate concern of the man in danger and the plight of his friends in bailing him out. Not only is the emotional core given a raw deal but the happy accidents (such as a character getting help from a good-natured teacher) come across as contrived.

'LOL Salaam' could have been a strong buddy comedy at one level had it cared to make the viewer feel for the friends. Neither does it know how to heighten the tension.

