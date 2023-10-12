Londoners fail to guess Mahesh Babu's age while being mesmerized by the superstar's charm

Recently, in the public spaces of London, an Indian guy went around asking people to guess the age of Mahesh Babu by just looking at his pic from a photoshoot. The people just seeing his pics started guessing his age as 24, 25, or 28 some even went to the highest of 30 but all of them were stoked to learn the superstar’s age.

Mahesh Babu has always been known for his charming looks and the charismatic way he presents himself, be it in movies or in public as well. The actor is the heartthrob of many fans and seeing this reaction from the public of London, we can easily understand why the man is mesmerizing.

Check out the video of Londoners' reaction

Moreover, a picture of Mahesh Babu has also recently gone viral. The picture which appears to be the actor during a workout session was shared by various outlets and deserves attention from everyone. The actor is seen wearing a sports tee with a tough demeanor on his face and hair slicked back using a headband.

The actor’s new look even left his wife, former actress Namrata Shirodkar speechless as she commented on the superstar’s new post. The black-and-white image captures Mahesh as he raises dumbbells, emphasizing his triceps.

More about Mahesh Babu

The actor is currently engrossed in the shooting of his much-anticipated film, Guntur Karam, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. What makes this project particularly special is the reunion of the actor and director after a decade of separation. Fans have been eagerly waiting to witness their magic on the big screen again. The film is all set to hit theaters on January 12, 2024, perfectly coinciding with the Sankranthi festivities.

But that's not all that's keeping Mahesh Babu busy. He has also announced an exciting collaboration with the visionary director SS Rajamouli for a project tentatively titled SSMB29. Pre-production work for this highly anticipated film is already in full swing.

With these two promising projects in the pipeline, Mahesh Babu's fans have plenty to look forward to in the coming years, and the anticipation is palpable as they eagerly await the releases

