‘Long live Ajith…long live Vijay, when are you going to live then?’: Ajith Kumar’s advice to fans, asking them to focus on themselves more

Ajith Kumar recently grabbed headlines after his victory at the 24H Dubai race. Following his success, the superstar was caught in an interview with Gulf News, where he divulged a piece of strong advice to his fans over obsessing with the lives of actors like him and Thalapathy Vijay.

In his interview, the actor said, “I tell my fans to watch films, watch them…everything is fine with that. However, why go ahead by saying ‘long live Ajith…long live Vijay?’ When are you going to live then?”

“I’m grateful for the love that everyone has given me, but please look after your own life. I’ll be a happy man knowing that my fans are doing good in life and when they are being kind to my peers and co-stars. Life is very short; live for now…live for this moment,” the superstar added.

Moving forward, Ajith Kumar is awaiting the release of his two movies in 2025. One of them is the much-awaited Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The action-thriller flick, which stars AK in the lead role, is said to be based on the Hollywood movie Breakdown, in which a man must save his wife after she is kidnapped during their vacation.

As Trisha Krishnan plays the female lead, the film has actors like Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and Arav in key roles. The film was initially supposed to be released on Pongal 2025 but was postponed to a later date for unknown reasons.

Even though a new release date has not been announced, speculation is rife that the movie may hit the big screens late in January. On the other hand, AK also has the action comedy Good Bad Ugly, which will be released this year on April 10.

