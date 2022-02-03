A look at Naga Chaitanya's first intense and heavy-bearded look from Thank You; PIC

Naga Chaitanya, the not so social media user, shared a glimpse of his new look and we are lovestruck. The actor looks intense as he flaunts his rugged beard avatar from the sets of his next movie Thank You.

Naga Chaitanya is currently busy shooting for Thank You in Moscow. The film is directed by Vikram K Kumar and produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Raashi Khanna and Avika Gor are the lead actresses. S Thaman composed the music for the film.