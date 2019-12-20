Looking forward to watch Hero? Here are 5 other Tamil fantasy movies that you shouldn’t miss

While Sivakarthikeyan's Hero is making headlines after positive reviews, here are five other Tamil fantasy movies that you should not miss.

South star Sivakarthikeyan’s most expected movie Hero was released on Friday. By now, everyone knows that it is a fantasy movie and Sivakarthikeyan will be seen in a superhero avatar for the first time. From the trailer, it can be said that SIvakarthikeyan gets his superhero aspirations right when he was a child by watching action figure – Shaktiman. Having seen positive reviews from the audience on social media, we can’t wait to watch the movie in the big screens.

Meanwhile, here are five other Tamil fantasy movies that you should not miss.

1. Mirudhan

Mirudhan is the first ever zombie movie of Kollywood. Jayam Ravi played the role of a traffic cop. While he deals with the problems in his romantic relationship with Lakshmi Menon, he discovers that zombies have entered the city. With the help of a team of doctors, he plays a major role in finding a solution for humans from becoming zombies. Directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan, it is a must-watch movie, which has the right mix of commercial factors and sci-fi.

2. Naan Ee

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the movie had Kichcha Sudeep, Samantha Akkineni and Nani in lead roles. The movie is about a hero, who gets murdered by a business tycoon. The hero reincarnates as a housefly and avenges his murder with the help of Samantha. Though the plot is quite predictable, the power-packed graphic elements make the movie occupy a place in list of must-watch movies.

3. Aayirathil Oruvan

This movie is yet another feather in the hat of Kollywood industry. Directed by Selvaraghavan, the movie had Karthi, Reema Sen and Andrea in lead roles. Archeologists, with the help of local guides and the government go on a research expedition to a forest. During the process, they discover people from the Chola kingdom, who dissociated themselves with the rest of the world. There are twists in unexpected places which will keep you at the edge of your seat throughout the movie.

4. Jithan

Jithan is a remake of Ram Gopal Varma’s Gayab. Though there are minor changes in the story, the basic plotline is the same. The hero, Ramesh is salesman who can’t find success in his career. He is also not able to impress his lady of love interest. He is tormented by his mother’s bullying nature. One day when Ramesh is in utter frustration, prays to God to make him invisible. Voila! He becomes invisible and the story goes on as he avenges people who humiliated him.

5. Maan Karate The movie had Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role and Hansika Motwani played the female lead. Five IT employees meet a godman, who has the power to grant wishes. The IT gang first tests the power of the godman and asks him for a newspaper from the future. When they see their wish coming true, they see an article which revealed that their employer would be shutting down their company. They also see an article, which has news about one Peter winning a boxing tournament. The IT gang decides to find this Peter and sponsor him for the boxing tournament, with the hope of winning the prize money. ALSO READ: Hero Movie Twitter Review: Check out the first reactions about Sivakarthikeyan's superhero film

