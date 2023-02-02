'Looks like Shamiyana': Keerthy Suresh's outfit draws criticism at director Venky Atluri's wedding- PICS

Tollywood Director Venky Atluri tied the knot with Pooja in a grand ceremony at Hyderabad on February 1, surrounded by friends, family, and industry professionals. Among his industry friends, his Rang De stars Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin also attended the wedding. Nithiin came with his wife, Shalini. Both the stars took to Twitter to congratulate the director and shared pictures from the event. In her tweet, Keerthy wrote, “Congratulations Venkyyyy Swamy and Pooja! May god shower all the love on you both for this new beginning!” While the attention should have been on the newlyweds, fans stormed the thread with criticisms of her outfit. The actress wore a satin, multi-colored lehenga with a deep V-neck and full-sleeved choli and a matching dupatta. She completed her look with an emerald-embedded choker, tiny bindi, nude lips, and a brushed-back ponytail.

While one fan wrote, “fire your stylist!”, another replied, “when you stitch your clothes using Shamiyana cloth.” The latter tweet also got several likes from other fans. Another user went to the extent of finding a shamiana of colors matching Keerthy’s dress and posted the pic on the thread comparing the dress. Although a few fans commented on how fabulous she looked, the critics thronged the thread with their sarcastic comments on the outfit.

Keerthy’s Rang De co-star shared an image of her, Shalini, director Venky Kudumula and himself posing with the newlyweds and wrote, “Congratulations Venky Swamy for the new chapter unlocked in your life!! Wishing you and Pooja a beautiful life ahead.”