Prakash Raj is the most popular actor, director and producer who has worked in both Bollywood and South Indian film industry. His personal and professional life has always been the talk of the town. The actor who has played a variety of roles, most notably as the antagonist, has spoken out on a range of issues in the past. He is known for his bold statements but the actor-politician has equally been open about his personal life. From losing his 5-year-old son to marrying again at 45, here's a look at Prakash Raj's life and the man he is today.

Prakash Raj in an interview with Times Of India opened up about how his life changed after the death of his son, who passed away in 2004 after falling on the ground. "He was just five when, while flying a kite from a one-foot-high table, he fell on the ground. For a few months after that, he would have fits, after which he died. Nobody could understand what was the reason. His death was more than any other sorrow for me. I don’t take life for granted anymore and live in the moment," said the actor back then.

After his son's death, equations changed between him and his wife Lalitha Kumari. The couple tried to save their marriage but nothing worked. Lalitha wanted to let go of the man she loves and she decided to sign divorce papers.

Prakash Raj with first wife Lalitha and their daughters

"I live life the way I am and I didn't want to lie so I sat my daughters down and explained to them why I wanted to divorce even though Lata did not want to let me go. My daughters are both with me and her. My office still runs her home and while I have divorced her, my mother, daughters and friends have not," he revealed during one of the interviews.

Prakash and his wife parted ways in 2009.

After he got separated from his ex-wife, one of the most wanted villains of the Indian film industry, fell in love again. He met a young choreographer, Pony Verma during the shooting of a film. Despite the age gap of 12 years, Prakash Raj got married to Pony at 45. They got married in 2010 in attendance of their close friends and family members.

Prakash Raj with Pony and son Vedhant

"During the period that we were separated and had applied for a divorce, I met Pony who was choreographing for one of my films. I spoke to my mother and my daughters and said, this is what I want to do, but I wanted Pony to spend time with my daughters. I knew it was her first marriage, though I came with baggage. She also met Lata and my daughters, who said, 'Cool dad, please go ahead'," the actor revealed during a throwback interview.

Prakash Raj's picture-perfect family moment!

Prakash and Pony are blessed with a son, Vedhant. The actor went through many ups and downs in life, but he made sure to build it again. He started his new life at 45 and is surrounded by happiness.

