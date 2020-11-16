Losliya’s fans send her support after the news of her father Mariyanesan’s demise shook the internet

As soon as the news of Losliya's father passing away surfaced online, fans started sharing their condolence messages on social media.

The unexpected tragic demise of Losliya’s father left the fans of the Tamil Bigg Boss fame shocked. Taking to their Twitter spaces fans of Losliya and her celebrity friends expressed their disbelief and offered condolences to Losliya and her family. Fathima Babu, Vanitha Vijayakumar and Cheran, who were Losliya’s co contestants in the third season of Tamil Bigg Boss, took to social media and expressed how devastated they were to hear the news.

As soon as the news surfaced online, Twitterati shared their condolence messages on the micro blogging website with photos of Mariyanesan. He shot to his fame after he entered the house during the freeze task for the contestants. When it was not expected that he would enter the house as he was in Canada, he came and surprised everyone. However, he showed his wrath to Losliya after entering the house for the love triangle that she was having with Kavin and Sakshi.

He yelled at her and said he was not proud of what she was doing in the house and said that she did not treat director and co contestant Cheran with respect. However, he calmed down when she promised him that she will make him feel proud. Sri Lankan television presenter Losliya Mariyanesan rose to fame after her appearance in Tamil reality show, Bigg Boss. She took part in the show’s third season, which was hosted by Kamal Haasan.

