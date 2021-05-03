  1. Home
Love is in the air for Kajal Aggarwal she poses for an adorable PHOTO with her ‘support system’ Gautam

Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram space and shared a photo with her husband Gautam where she can be seen hugging him.
Love is in the air for Kajal Aggarwal she poses for an adorable PHOTO with her 'support system' Gautam
Kajal Aggarwal has been giving us couple goals with her photos on social media with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. With their photos from wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies, she has also been sharing photos from her dates with Gautam. Now, she has shared a photo on her Instagram space where she can be seen hugging her husband from behind. The beautiful photo shows how they both are like two peas in a pod.

Sharing the photo, Kajal wrote, “#Supportsystem”. In the photo, they both can be seen in sporty outfits and it looks like it was taken during their workout routine. Kajal will be next seen in the upcoming highly anticipated film with megastar Chiranjeevi titled Acharya. Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya is one of the highly anticipated movies of Tollywood. The makers released the film’s teaser a couple of weeks back, and it was a grand success. Though no glimpse of Kajal or the other actors were shown in the teaser, it is expected that her look for the film will be revealed by the makers soon.

Also Read: Monday Motivation: Samantha Akkineni's fun workout video is must try lockdown excercise to keep yourself fit

Kajal also has in her kitty two Kollywood films, Indian 2 and Hey Sinamika. Indian 2’s shooting process is halted and the makers have not yet settled down the issues with director Shankar. The film also has Rakul Preet Singh as a leading lady. On the other hand, Hey Sinamika is directed by choreographer Brinda Master. It has Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari too in the lead roles.

Credits :Instagram

