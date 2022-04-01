Love is in the air for Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan as they cannot let go of each other in the latest photo

Lady Superstar Nayanthara has gone through heartbreak and obstacles. But now, she is in a much happier space with filmmaker boyfriend Vignesh Shivan. Vignesh Shivan met Nayanthara during the shooting of his directorial Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015, and since then, they have been setting major couple goals.

Their lovey-dovey photos have always managed to take social media by storm. Now we have come across another cute picture of them and they look stunning together. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are not only twinning and winning but their photo equally speaks volumes about their growing relationship. Known for being a very mature couple, Nayan and Vignesh Shivan recently wrapped up Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal shoot and celebrated the same on the sets. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi were also present.

One can see, Nayan and Vicky cannot let go of each other in this beautiful and super happy picture.

Check it out:

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan ironically has the song ‘Thangame Unnathan’. It is to be noted here that Vignesh calls Nayan ‘Thangame’.

For the unversed, the lady superstar has already confirmed her engagement with Vignesh and the couple has been in a live-in relationship for a few years now. Addressing her engagement ring in one of the photos with Vignesh, Nayanthara clarified on a chat show, "It was my engagement ring. We are private people so we didn’t wish to have a grand ceremony. When we decide to get married, we will definitely inform everyone. Our engagement happened in the presence of close family members. We haven't decided on our wedding yet."