Love at first sight to filmy approval, a glimpse into Rajinikanth & Latha's romance on 41st anniversary

Rajinikanth, the biggest superstar in the South, needs no introduction. From his impeccable acting skills to his unique screen persona, this man has managed to captivate the hearts of audiences for decades. Well, guess he is pretty much very good at it as he has done the same in his personal life too. Yes today, the actor is celebrating his 41st wedding anniversary with his wife Latha and their love story is something one should definitely know for sure. It will not just make you believe in love but also shows how beautiful it is.

On the special day of their anniversary, from love at first sight to wife and husband, let's take look at their love story and romantic journey of 41 years.

Love, at first sight, seems to be a thing of fairytales and movies, but in 1980, superstar Rajinikanth fell head over heels in love with his future wife at their first meeting. In 1980, when Rajinikanth was shooting for his film, Thillu Mallu, his now wife came to interview him. The superstar obliged, and came face-to-face with Latha Rangachari and fell head over heels in love with her at first sight.

During the interview, Rajinikanth and Latha instantly connected and shared common interests and spoke for hours. One major connection between the duo was Bangalore, as the actor was an earlier employed bus conductor and Latha had lived there too.

Soon after the interview, Rajinikanth realised that he has never felt something like this before and understood that Latha is his soulmate. He didn't miss the opportunity and immediately proposed to her. In just a proportion of seconds, their love began and soon led to a proposal, and guess what Latha didn't deny too. Though she was stumped that marriage proposal in a matter of minutes, and by a superstar no less. But to his surprise, she smiled and said that he will have to speak to her parents first.

Rajinikanth has 'filmy' all over him, his love story took a nice turn when he found that one of his common friends Y.G. Mahendran, a popular actor in Tamil, happened to be the husband of Latha's sister, Sudha. The superstar asked for his help to convince Latha's parents as he was extremely nervous about meeting her parents. However, all the tension and nervousness seemed nothing as Latha's parents liked Rajinikanth and agreed to marry their daughter to him.

In 1981, after one year of pursuing Latha and his parents, Rajinikanth tied the knot to her on February 26, at Lord Balaji Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. They have two children, Aishwaryaa and Soundarya.

Their love story seems nothing less than a movie story right. From love at first sight, proposal, pursuing with a friend's help, seeking her hand in marriage to living happily ever after for over 41 years, Rajinikanth found 'his everything' in Latha by chance, which is all things cute and shows how beautiful love is. Their 41 years journey of togetherness will make you believe in love and prove they are a match made in heaven.

Here's wishing the evergreen couple, Rajinikanth and Latha, a very happy 41st wedding anniversary.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Rajinikanth papped as he arrives at Producer Anbu Chezhiyan's daughter Sushmitha's wedding