Love at first sight to hiding their affair from the media: Here's Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar's love story

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are one of the most adorable couples in the South Indian film industry. The couple, who married in 2005, celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary today, February 10. On this special day, Mahesh Babu and Namrata wished each other on social media with adorable photos. Well, their love story is no less than a fairy tale and one of our all-time favourite. The power couple of the Tollywood film industry has been married for 15 years and the duo are going strong with passing day. The dup have always stood by each other, no matter what.

Today on their wedding anniversary, here we look at their adorable love story. Right from the time, they met each other to how things fell into place for the couple after going against all odds, check out Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's love story.

It was love at first sight for the couple who met each other in 2000 at the mahurat of their film Vamsi. The two fell in love with each other eventually after spending good time together on the sets. By the end of the film's shooting, Mahesh and Namrata had started dating each other.

Namrata is four years older to Sarileru Neekevvaru star Mahesh Babu but nothing such ever created issue in their love life. The two happily continued dating each other for fours years.

Mahesh and Namrata kept their affair away from the media. The duo made sure to keep things under wraps for a long time. In fact, it was Mahesh Babu's sister who confessed to their parents about the actor's relationship with Namrata Shirodkar.

The couple made their relationship official in 2004. Mahesh Babu always wanted a partner who would look after their kids and hence, Namrata quit acting post her wedding.

The Tollywood's favourite couple took wedding vows on 10th February 2005 in Mumbai. The couple was blessed with the first kid, Gautham in 2006.

Apparently, their marriage hit the rough patch when Mahesh Babu's career wasn't going well. Reportedly, Namrata shifted to Mumbai house with their son. However, distance only made them realize the true love for each other. They got back together in no time.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar were blessed with a baby girl, Sitara Ghattamaneni in 2012.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Mahesh Babu had said, "Namrata is a very supportive and encouraging person as well as extremely critical of all my work ...having said that she’s my balancing factor at times when I’m in doubt .. however it is, it works out (He smiles)."

