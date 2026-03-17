Love Insurance Kompany: After delays, Pradeep Ranganathan’s film to release on April 3, 2026? Vignesh Shivan drops hint

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles, has been awaiting release for quite some time. Now, the film appears to be eyeing a release on Good Friday this year, with the director hinting at the same.

Love Insurance Kompany Release Date

Love Insurance Kompany is expected to release in theatres on April 3, 2026. While there has been no official confirmation, director Vignesh Shivan took to his social media handle to hint at the sci-fi romantic comedy’s release.

Sharing the update, Vignesh wrote, “April 3rd! Everyone in cinema says one Friday can change everything! Is this going to be that good a Friday!?” The Instagram post also featured the song Enakena from the film.

Here’s the post:

Love Insurance Kompany is a sci-fi romantic comedy directed by Vignesh Shivan . The film is set in the year 2040, in a futuristic version of Chennai where even romance is programmed through apps and measured using technology. In this world, a man who believes in old-school true love crosses paths with Dheema, a tech-savvy woman.

As their romance becomes a threat to Suriyan, the CEO of the love app, the young man must fight for his love by going up against corporate forces and a technology-driven approach to relationships.

Headlined by the Love Today actor, the film stars Krithi Shetty as the female lead. Actors such as SJ Suryah, Seeman, Yogi Babu, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, and others play key roles. Additionally, Anirudh Ravichander not only composes the songs and background score but also lends his voice to a robot character.

Initially, LIK was slated for release on September 18, 2025. However, for undisclosed reasons, the film skipped that date and was later announced to hit the silver screens on October 17, coinciding with Diwali last year.

Meanwhile, Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju’s Dude had finalized the same release date, prompting the makers of LIK to postpone the film to avoid a clash with another Pradeep Ranganathan starrer. The film was then rescheduled for release on December 18, 2025.

After multiple postponements, the movie saw no active promotions near its scheduled release date and was believed to be stuck in release limbo, with no official updates from the makers until now.

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