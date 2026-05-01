Love Insurance Kompany OTT Release: When and where to watch Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty’s sci-fi rom com online

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) was released in theaters on April 10, 2026. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the sci-fi romantic comedy stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles and is now set to make its OTT debut. Here are the details.

When and where to watch Love Insurance Kompany

Love Insurance Kompany is slated to release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and will begin streaming from May 6, 2026. Sharing the update, the platform wrote, “When it’s old school vs modern rules, of course there’s a high premium.”

Here’s the post:

Official trailer and plot of Love Insurance Kompany

Set in the year 2040, Love Insurance Kompany (aka LIK) follows the story of Vasu, also known as Vibe Vassey, who hails from a village called Pasume Ulagam (“Organic World”), where people live without technology, unlike those in other cities.

While working as the voice of an advanced romance-finder app, he becomes part of a system that ensures love is determined through algorithms, making it more about numbers and technology than emotions.

Amid this journey, Vasu falls in love with Dheema, even though the app predicts that their relationship will not work. As their love story poses a threat to the system, the company decides to end their relationship.

Whether technology tears them apart or their feelings bring them together forms the central narrative.

Cast and crew of Love Insurance Kompany

LIK stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. The film also features SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, Malavika, Sunil Reddy, and many others in key roles.

Written and directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film features music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. It is produced by Nayanthara and SS Lalit Kumar under the banners of Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio. The cinematography is handled by Ravi Varman, while Pradeep E Ragav serves as the editor.

Initially planned in 2019 with Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, the film was shelved due to budget constraints. It was later revived in 2023 with Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role and experienced multiple postponements before its release.

Love Insurance Kompany received mixed reviews from critics and is considered to have underperformed at the box office.

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