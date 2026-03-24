Love Insurance Kompany Postponed Again? Pradeep Ranganathan’s film likely to skip April 3 release; Here’s why

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, was slated to release in theatres on April 3, 2026, coinciding with Good Friday. However, it now appears that the film might skip this release date and be postponed once again.

Is Pradeep Ranganathan’s Love Insurance Kompany getting postponed once again?

According to a report by Lets Cinema, Love Insurance Kompany is likely to skip its April 3, 2026 release. Reportedly, the makers have been unable to secure a censor certificate from Malaysia, as the board is closed until March 30, 2026, due to the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

While an official update is still awaited, the makers are reportedly eyeing April 10, 2026, as the new release date. This is largely due to Malaysia being a significant box office market for Tamil cinema.

Moreover, there is speculation that the film’s lead, Pradeep Ranganathan, has yet to complete dubbing. However, this remains an unconfirmed rumor, with no official response from the makers so far.

More about Love Insurance Kompany

Love Insurance Kompany is a sci-fi romantic comedy directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film is set in the year 2040, in a futuristic version of Chennai where even romance is programmed through apps and measured using technology. In this world, a man who believes in old-school love crosses paths with Dheema, a tech-savvy woman.

As their relationship becomes a threat to Suriyan, the CEO of a love app, the young man must fight for his love against corporate forces and a technology-driven approach to relationships.

Headlined by the Dragon actor, the film features Krithi Shetty as the female lead. It also stars SJ Suryah, Seeman, Yogi Babu, Gouri G. Kishan, Shah Ra, and others in key roles. Additionally, Anirudh Ravichander composes the songs and background score and also lends his voice to a robot character.

Earlier, Vignesh Shivan had hinted at an update regarding the film’s release. Initially, LIK was scheduled to release on September 18, 2025. However, for undisclosed reasons, it was postponed and later rescheduled to October 17, 2025, coinciding with Diwali.

Meanwhile, Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju’s Dude had locked the same release date, prompting the makers of LIK to postpone the film to avoid a box office clash. It was then rescheduled for December 18, 2025, but no further updates followed. Now, it appears that the film may be postponed once again, from April 3 to April 10, 2026.

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