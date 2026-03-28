Love Insurance Kompany: Pradeep Ranganathan, Anirudh and Vignesh Shivan to confirm final release date? Here's what we know

Pradeep Ranganathan starrer Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) was initially announced to release on April 3, 2026, coinciding with Good Friday this year. However, with reports suggesting that the film might be postponed once again, the makers are expected to drop a new promo featuring Pradeep, director Vignesh Shivan, and musician Anirudh Ravichander, along with the final release date.

Love Insurance Kompany to drop final release date with a new promo?

According to a report by Lets Cinema, the makers of Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) are planning to release a new promo, with the release date expected to be finalized as April 10, 2026.

The upcoming promo is expected to feature Pradeep Ranganathan, Vignesh Shivan, and Anirudh Ravichander. Moreover, the team is said to have completed its distribution, digital, and satellite deals. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same as of now.

More about Love Insurance Kompany

Love Insurance Kompany is a sci-fi romantic comedy directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film is set in the year 2040, in a futuristic version of Chennai, where even romance is programmed through apps and measured using technology. In this world, a man who believes in old-school love crosses paths with Dheema, a tech-savvy woman.

As their relationship becomes a threat to Suriyan, the CEO of a love app, the young man must fight for his love against corporate forces and a technology-driven approach to relationships.

Headlined by the Dragon actor, the film features Krithi Shetty as the female lead. It also stars SJ Suryah, Seeman, Yogi Babu, Gouri G. Kishan, Shah Ra, and others in key roles. Additionally, Anirudh Ravichander composes the songs and background score and also lends his voice to a robot character.

Earlier, Vignesh Shivan had hinted at an update regarding the film’s release. Initially, LIK was scheduled to release on September 18, 2025. However, for undisclosed reasons, it was postponed and later rescheduled to October 17, 2025, coinciding with Diwali.

Meanwhile, Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju’s Dude had locked the same release date, prompting the makers of LIK to postpone the film to avoid a box office clash. It was then rescheduled for December 18, 2025, but no further updates followed. Now, it appears that the film may be postponed once again, from April 3 to April 10, 2026.

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