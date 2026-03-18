Love Insurance Kompany Release Date: Pradeep Ranganathan’s sci-fi romantic comedy to hit big screens on April 3, 2026

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles, is all set to release in theaters soon. After multiple postponements and a prolonged release limbo, the film is now slated to hit the big screens on April 3, 2026, coinciding with Good Friday.

Official: Pradeep Ranganathan’s Love Insurance Kompany release on April 3

Taking to social media, the makers of LIK shared the release update after several months of uncertainty. Announcing the news, the team wrote, “It’s going to be a Good Friday. 3.4.2026.”

Here’s the post:

Love Insurance Kompany is a sci-fi romantic comedy directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film is set in the year 2040, in a futuristic version of Chennai where even romance is programmed through apps and measured using technology. In this world, a man who believes in old-school true love crosses paths with Dheema, a tech-savvy woman.

As their romance becomes a threat to Suriyan, the CEO of a love app, the young man must fight for his love by taking on corporate forces and a technology-driven approach to relationships.

Headlined by the Dragon actor, the film features Krithi Shetty as the female lead. It also stars SJ Suryah, Seeman, Yogi Babu, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, and others in key roles. Additionally, Anirudh Ravichander composes the songs and background score and also lends his voice to a robot character.

Earlier, Vignesh Shivan had hinted at an update regarding the film’s release. Initially, LIK was slated to release on September 18, 2025. However, for undisclosed reasons, it was postponed and later scheduled for October 17, 2025, coinciding with Diwali.

Meanwhile, Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju’s Dude had finalized the same release date, prompting the makers of LIK to postpone the film to avoid a box office clash. It was then rescheduled for December 18, 2025.

On the other hand, Vignesh Shivan was previously seen directing Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (KRK), starring Vijay Sethupathi , Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which received mixed reviews from critics.

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