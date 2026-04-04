Love Insurance Kompany Trailer: Pradeep Ranganathan offers a futuristic rom-com that questions whether true love exists

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, is slated to release in theatres on April 10, 2026. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the sci-fi romantic comedy promises entertaining moments in a futuristic setting.

Love Insurance Kompany Trailer

The trailer of Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) runs close to three minutes and serves as a perfect glimpse into the romantic comedy. Set in the year 2040 in Chennai, the film revolves around a company named Love Insurance Kompany, which guarantees that love and soulmates can be connected using an app, ensuring that every match it makes is perfect and “insured.”

However, an employee of the same company, Vasu aka Vibe Vassey, opposes this concept, as he believes in the organic way of finding love. In his journey through romance, he falls head over heels for Dheema, a woman who is obsessed with her phone and lives her life through apps.

While the LIK app deems Vasu and Dheema an incompatible match, he continues to trust his heart and pursues her, even as the app identifies another match for him. The film explores the dynamics of love, how Vasu’s feelings might threaten the company, and whether true love ultimately prevails.

Here’s the trailer

More about Love Insurance Kompany

Love Insurance Kompany stars Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, marking his return to the big screen after Dude. With SJ Suryah and Krithi Shetty as co-leads, the film also features Seeman, Yogi Babu, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, Malavika, Mysskin, Anandaraj, Sunil Reddy, and others in key roles. Additionally, Anirudh Ravichander lends his voice to an android robot.

Written and directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film is bankrolled by Nayanthara and SS Lalit Kumar under the banners of Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios.

With Anirudh handling the music and background score, the film features cinematography by Ravi Varman, while Pradeep E. Raghav serves as the editor.

The film has been postponed multiple times over the past year and is now finally set to hit the big screens on April 10, 2026. Interestingly, the project was initially envisioned with Sivakarthikeyan in the lead back in 2019, but was later shelved.

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