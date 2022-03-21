Love is Love: Samantha in awe of Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar's performances in Badhaai Do

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer social satire Badhaai Do released on 11 February 2022. The film won countless hearts across the country with its daring storyline that talks about society's treatment of the LGBTQ community. The latest admirer of the project is South diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The Yashoda actress took to Instagram and penned an appreciation post for the movie. Sharing a poster of the film, she wrote, "Absolutely loved #badhaaido. An important story told brilliantly with outstanding performances @rajkumar_rao @bhumipednekar Love is love".

In the film, Rajkummar Rao essays the role of a gay police officer and Bhumi Pednekar plays a lesbian physical education teacher. These two enter a lavender marriage and what follows next, makes for a heart-melting watch. Before this, Samantha called Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi a masterpiece.

Check out the post below:

Now coming to her own lineup, Samantha is presently shooting for her upcoming multilingual outing, Yashoda. Billed as a new-age thriller, the film has her in the titular role, while Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar play crucial parts. This dram is being helmed by directors duo Hari Shankar & Harish.

She is also prepping for the release of Vignesh Shivan's upcoming rom-com, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal on April 29. Besides her, the film's cast has other big names like Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The actress also has Shaakuntalam, which is directed by Gunasekhar in the pipeline. This will be Samantha's first mythological character as she plays a princess in the film based on Kalidasa's popular tale. The diva further has the Hindi project Citadel with Varun Dhawan and Hollywood project Arrangements of Love with John Philips in her kitty.

