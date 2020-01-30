Love Mocktail is inspired by the film 96 REVEALS director Krishna

Love Mocktail is inspired by Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil flick, 96. In a recent interview, actor-director Krishna revealed that the first thought to make the film came from Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi starrer.

Love Mocktail jointly produced by director Krishna and Milana Nagaraj is all set to hit the screens on January 31. The directorial debut of actor Krishna is the talk of the town as the audience are eagerly looking forward to know what's in the stores. The romantic drama stars Darling Krishna, Milana Nagaraj, Amrutha Iyengar, Rachana Inder, Abhilaash N and Kushi in the lead roles. However, not many know, Love Mocktail is inspired by Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil flick, 96. In a recent interview, actor-director Krishna revealed that the first thought to make the film came from 96.

“When I watched the film, I felt that it was not just cinema, but an experience, and a very realistic one,” Krishna revealed in an interview with Cinema Express. He further added, "The makers of 96 explored one love and one life. But there is the other lot, who are more common people, who have travelled with love, and not just with one. This is what I wanted to explore, and that’s when the thought of Love Mocktail came up."

Krishna also revealed how 's popular dialogue is very much applied to his upcoming film. He said, "'If you have passion and do something you like, then the entire universe will support you’. Initially, I thought it was just a dialogue, but it very much applied to my film."

