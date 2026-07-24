Love Oh Love on OTT: When and where to watch Dhanush’s nephew Pavish Narayan’s romantic comedy online

Love Oh Love, starring Pavish Narayan, Dhanush 's nephew and the actor known for NEEK, was released in theatres on July 10, 2026. Just a few weeks after its theatrical release, the film is now set to make its OTT debut. Here are the streaming details.

When and where to watch Love Oh Love

Love Oh Love is set to premiere on Prime Video and will begin streaming from July 31, 2026. The official announcement was shared by Pavish’s uncle and director Selvaraghavan through his social media handle. Apart from Tamil, the film will also be available in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Here’s the post:

Official trailer and plot of Love Oh Love

Love Oh Love follows Raghuvaran, a young man who falls deeply in love with Avantika, a lower-middle-class woman. Determined to keep her happy, he spends far beyond his means, buying expensive gifts and fulfilling her material demands. As a result, he maxes out his credit cards, accumulates massive debt, loses his corporate job, and is eventually abandoned by his family after hiding his financial troubles from them.

The story unfolds as Raghuvaran recounts his financial downfall and turbulent romance to Harichandran, claiming that he has suffered so much that his girlfriend should be held accountable. When Avantika arrives at the police station, Raghuvaran decides to end the relationship, but she refuses to let him go.

To resolve the conflict, Harichandran brokers an unusual agreement in which Avantika must take on the financial responsibilities that Raghuvaran had shouldered for four months. The rest of the film follows this role-reversal experiment as Avantika experiences the pressures he faced, while the couple confronts their misunderstandings and discovers whether their relationship can withstand the test.

Cast and crew of Love Oh Love

Love Oh Love stars Pavish Narayan in the lead role alongside internet personality and singer Naga Durga as the female lead. The supporting cast includes Selvaraghavan, KS Ravikumar, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Ramya, Ashwath, Soundarya, Adithya Kathir, and others in key roles.

Written and directed by Magesh Rajendran, the film is produced by Dinesh Raj and G. Dhananjheyan. The music is composed by Foxn, while PG Muthiah serves as the cinematographer and NB Srikanth handles the editing.

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