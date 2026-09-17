Love OTT Release: When and where to watch Arjun Das, Aishwarya Lekshmi’s rom-com web series online

#Love, starring Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi, is an upcoming romantic comedy web series that was announced a while ago. Now, the OTT details of the series have been confirmed by the makers.

When and where to watch #Love

#Love is set to premiere on the OTT platform Netflix and will begin streaming on October 2, 2026. The official handle shared the update, which read, “Is it all about chemistry or compatibility?” Apart from the original Tamil version, the series will also be available in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Here’s the post:

Plot of #Love

Set against the backdrop of dating apps, #Love revolves around Tara and Matthew, two rival founders behind the dating platforms FOUND and Find My Bae. While the two have built businesses around helping people find love and compatibility, their own relationship is set to put their theories to the test.

The series explores whether chemistry or compatibility ultimately matters more in a relationship, while also looking at how romance and connections have evolved in the age of dating apps, swipes, matches, and unread messages.

Cast and crew of #Love

#Love features Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles and is directed by Maari fame Balaji Mohan. Soundarya Rajinikanth serves as the show's showrunner and producer. The series is written by Nirmal Williams, with Sharada Subramanian and Shweta Chakravarty serving as co-writers. It is produced by May6 Entertainment Factory.

Speaking about the series, Balaji Mohan said that when they made #Love, they wanted to tell a story that felt like it belonged to the present day. He explained that romance had evolved and the way people met had changed, but the emotions at the heart of relationships remained incredibly familiar and timeless. The filmmaker added that what he loved about the series was that it wasn't only about two people falling for each other, but that friendship, family, ambition, and finding oneself were equally important parts of their journeys.

Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi’s work front

Arjun Das was last seen in a lead role in the film Once More , a romantic drama co-starring Aditi Shankar. Directed by debutant Vignesh Srikanth, the film received mixed reviews.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Lekshmi recently appeared alongside Urvashi and Joju George in the suspense thriller Aasha.

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