Love Saga: When Ajith Kumar wrote a letter confessing his love to wife Shalini

The Tamil actor- Ajith Kumar is known for his badass onscreen characters in films like Thunivu, Mankatha, and Veeram among others. Apart from his exceptional acting skills, this superstar is popular because his dashing looks have captivated millions of fans, especially the ladies. However, Ajith Kumar is already taken by the love of his life and wife Shalini Ajith Kumar.

The adorable couple is blessed with two kids, a son, and a daughter. And, even after many years of marriage, the Vivegam actor is still head over heels in love with his life partner. Their special bond is evident through pictures on social media.

In the article, we discuss the relationship timeline of Ajith Kumar and his wife - from their first meeting to marriage and kids.

Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini’s love story

The star couple initially met on the sheets of Amarkalam back in 1999. As per Bollywoodshaadies, Ajith revealed that it was a 'love at first sight' moment for him, as he was stunned by Shalini's beauty and grace. It was Shalini’s second movie and Ajith had just broken up with Heera Rajagopal.

For those unaware, Heera is a former Indian actress who appeared in several Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi films, notably in Mani Ratnam’s Thiruda Thiruda.

Coming back to the couple, are you aware of the dramatic meeting of Ajith and Shalini?

During the shooting of a scene, the actor had to threaten Shalini with a knife, but by mistake, the knife hit Shalini's hand and she started bleeding. Following this, Ajith took great care of her and this is what made the gorgeous lady fall in love with her then-future husband.

So, it was the sets of Amarkalam that witnessed the blooming love between the two. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the film was a commercial success.

Ajith Kumar was all out in making his lady feel special. In another incident shared by Ramani Bharadwaj, he said that Ajith wrote a letter to Shalini, incorporating lyrics from the song Unnodu Vazha. It was basically a present from the actor to the love of his life and a subtle way of confessing his love.

Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini’s wedding

The relationship between Ajith and Shalini was the highlight of gossip columns in tabloids at that time. In June 1999, the actor finally proposed to actress Shalini, and they got married on April 24, 2000, in Chennai, despite actor Ramesh Khanna’s advice to Ajith to not marry an actress.

Ajith Kumar and Shalini’s children

The couple is now blessed with two children, a daughter Anoushka, and a son Aadvik. Ajith Kumar and Shalini embraced parenthood for the first time on January 3, 2008, and welcomed a baby girl. Later, the actress gave birth to a baby boy on March 2, 2015. The happy family of four lives a low-key life, but now and then, we come across their family pictures from vacations or parties.

What do you have to say about Ajith Kumar and Shalini's love story? Let us know in the comments.

