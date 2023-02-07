Love Shaadi Drama Trailer: Hansika Motwani addresses her past relationship, marrying her BFF Sohael Khaturiya
Hansika Motwani tied the knot with her BFF Sohael Khaturiya on December 4th, 2022 at Jaipur’s Mundota Fort and Palace.
Hansika Motwani's wedding with Sohael Khaturiya turns into a reality show! Titled, 'Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama', the show will showcase everything that happened from the time the actress announced her decision to tie the knot with Sohael Khaturiya. The makers of the show have unveiled the trailer that gives us a glimpse of wedding preparations. In the trailer, Hansika also addresses why she had a relationship in the public eye earlier and didn't want it again.
The trailer gives us a glimpse of the festivities, drama, and excitement as it happened behind the scenes, leading up to the dream day of actress Hansika Motwani. The Maha actress initially chose to be a pink bride but changed her mind a few weeks ahead of her wedding and decided to go with a red lehenga. Her army of wedding planners, designers and family left no stone unturned to pull off a fairy tale wedding in just six weeks amidst controversies about her personal life in the media.
Check out the wedding trailer below:
The pre-wedding ceremonies kickstarted with Mata Ki Chowki in Mumbai followed by Sufi night in Jaipur, a cocktail party, and a Bollywood-style sangeet.
Hansika Motwani started her career in the film industry as a child artist and is known for her roles in films like ‘Koi…Mil Gaya’ and ‘Shaka Laka Boom Boom’. Later went on to appear as the lead in commercial hits across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies.
Currently, Hansika Motwani is in Chennai for the shooting of her film ‘Gandhari’. She also has movies like Rowdy Baby, 105 Minutes and My name is Shruti in the pipeline.
