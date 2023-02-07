Love Shaadi Drama Trailer: Hansika Motwani addresses her past relationship, marrying her BFF Sohael Khaturiya

Hansika Motwani's wedding with Sohael Khaturiya turns into a reality show! Titled, 'Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama', the show will showcase everything that happened from the time the actress announced her decision to tie the knot with Sohael Khaturiya. The makers of the show have unveiled the trailer that gives us a glimpse of wedding preparations. In the trailer, Hansika also addresses why she had a relationship in the public eye earlier and didn't want it again.

The trailer gives us a glimpse of the festivities, drama, and excitement as it happened behind the scenes, leading up to the dream day of actress Hansika Motwani. The Maha actress initially chose to be a pink bride but changed her mind a few weeks ahead of her wedding and decided to go with a red lehenga. Her army of wedding planners, designers and family left no stone unturned to pull off a fairy tale wedding in just six weeks amidst controversies about her personal life in the media.