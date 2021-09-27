Love Story 1st Weekend Box Office: Naga Chaitanya & Sai Pallavi starrer crosses 1 million mark in the US

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story is performing extremely well at the box office. Not only in India but the film has earned well even in the US. The film has touched USD 1 million mark at the USA box office in the first weekend, which is Rs 7.3 Crore gross approx.

Love Story has turned to be a game-changer film for Naga Chaitanya. Opened to a massive response, the film has registered a grand worldwide opening, which is phenomenal considering how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the theatrical business. In AP-TG, the romantic drama has earned a total of Rs 17.40 Crore (Rs 28.23 Crore gross) in three days of its release.

With no major clashes with other films in theatres in the coming days, it remains to see how well Love Story performs on the weekdays at the box office.

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Love Story also has Devayani, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Rajeev Kanakala, Easwari Rao, Satyam Rajesh, Uttej and Thagubothu Ramesh in supporting roles.

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's chemistry in the film is said to be the major highlight while the film toches some sensitive issues in the best way possible.

