Love Story actress Sai Pallavi rejects a film with director Anil Ravipudi?

The latest news update about the Premam actress Sai Pallavi states that she has rejected a film with ace director Anil Ravipudi. The news reports further go on to add that the actress said no to a female oriented film by the Sarileru Neekevvaru director. The news reports also add that the project by the well known filmmaker will be backed by producer Dil Raju. On the work front, Sai Pallavi will be seen in some interesting films. The gorgeous actress will feature as the female lead in the much awaited drama Love Story.

The romance saga will feature southern actor Naga Chaitanya as the lead. The first look poster of the highly anticipated film Love Story was unveiled by the makers some time back. The film is helmed by ace director Sekhar Kammula. The film has music direction by composer Pawan Ch. The actress Sai Pallavi will also feature in the upcoming film Virata Parvam. This film will also feature actors Rana Daggubati and Priyamani. Sai Pallavi enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles.

The fans and followers are always delighted to see her latest pictures. The latest news reports about the actress rejecting a film by F2: Fun and Frustration director Anil Ravipudi is making headlines. The actress as per news reports could feature in the upcoming remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Sai Pallavi's fans are looking forward to watching her on the big screen.

