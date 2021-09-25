Love Story Box Office Collection Day 1: Naga Chaitanya & Sai Pallavi's romantic film earns nearly Rs 10 Crore

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's romantic film Love Story is one of the biggest commercial films to release in theatres post-second wave of coronavirus. Although the film was postponed many times, yesterday when it finally was released, the response is unmatchable.

Despite the coronavirus, Love Story woke Telugu audiences to reach theatres in masses and make it a blockbuster success. According to the latest reports, Love Story collected almost Rs. 10 crores at the box office worldwide on the first day. The number is huge and that too on the first day, it has become the biggest blockbuster film post-pandemic.

Reportedly, the most surprising numbers came from Nizam, where it has collected around Rs. 3.5 crores on Day 1. The film has also been reported having done magic in its USA premiers and regular shows on Day 1.

While Love Story stands at the top for being the most successful Telugu movie post coronavirus, Panja Vaishnav's Uppena is next with a whopping Rs. 9.12 crores on its opening day at the box office. With this fabulous response from Telugu audiences, many movies are coming forward to release their movies in theatres.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde looks pretty in a comfy sweatshirt dress as she gets spotted in Mumbai

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film is a romantic drama and touches a lot of sensitive topics, which is being appreciated by audiences and critics. Audiences are loving the new pair, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, their chemistry is said to be mesmersing. Jointly produced by Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas, the film also stars Rajeev Kanakala, Devayani, Eswari Rao, Satyam Rajesh, Uttej and Gangavva in supporting roles.