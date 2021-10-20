Love Story Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer continues its phenomenal run

Love Story, directed by Sekhar Kammula, starring Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi in lead roles has taken the box office by storm. The film which was released on September 24 has crossed Rs 1 crore mark gross alone at AMB cinemas. The romantic saga that touches some social issues continues its magical run at the box office even weeks after its release.

Love Story breathed a new lease of life into the Telugu film industry after the second lockdown. The film managed to earn critical acclaim and shattered many box office records upon release. The story of the film revolves around Revanth, a struggling Zumba coach trying to establish his identity while Mounica is an engineering pass out and they share a common love for dance.

Meanwhile, Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde's Most Eligible Bachelor, which was released on October 15 is also doing decent business at the box office. The makers hosted a successful meet yesterday, which was graced by Allu Arjun as the Cheif guest.

